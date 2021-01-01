Police report increase in homicides for 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —It wasn’t just a tiny virus ending lives in increasing numbers as 2020 finally came to an end.

Wichita Falls Police also saw an increase in homicides from the year before, with the final count ending at 7 victims, an increase from 4 in 2019.

That count does not include one recent shooting death at the Stone Ridge Apartments on December 12, 2020. Police said the death of Nathaniel Lewis will be reviewed by a grand jury to see if any charges are warranted.

The 7 homicides recorded in Wichita Falls are slightly higher than the average in the past 10 years or so with the highest number recorded this century being 13 in 2009.

The year’s homicides resulted in the arrests of 17 suspects, with only two of the homicides involving just one suspect.

The first occurred on January 26, 2020, with the shooting death of 65-year-old Carolyn High on Cumberland Avenue.

The last one of the year was the apparent stabbing of Evan Aleman on Monday morning at O’Brien’s bar on Scott Street.



Four of the homicides are believed to have been committed during robberies, or drug deals that went bad.