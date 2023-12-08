UPDATE – December 8, 2023, 12:53 p.m.: Ashley Thomas, Public Information Officer with Wichita Falls Independent School District, Old High, was placed on a brief secure hold.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police are responding to a gunshot victim near Wichita Falls High School just after noon on December 8, 2023.

Police are responding to the corner of Ave H and Bell Street at what appears to be a multi-family housing unit, according to a reporter on the scene.

The victim has died, according to police scanner traffic and removed the first responder request to this location from CADWEB.

We do not know the identity of the victim or what led to the shooting. We have reached out to WFISD for their response.