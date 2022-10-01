WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a shooting on the city’s north side.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 5 p.m., Saturday, October 01, a male victim was shot in an alleyway behind a business on North Eighth Street. Police setup a crime scene area and were talking to possible witnesses.

Police, AMR Ambulance and, First Responders were dispatched to the scene. According to our news crew on-scene, one person is deceased. Stay with Texoma’s Home Page for more information.