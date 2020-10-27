UPDATE: Police confirm one fatality after two-car accident in Electra

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

Authorities have confirmed one fatality after a two-car accident involving a truck and a Uhaul trailer that was being pulled by an SUV in Electra.

Multiple units are responding to what could be a fatal accident in Electra at Hwy 287 and 25.

Traffic is being diverted and we have crew on scene gathering information.

Law enforcement is also responding to car accidents on the Central Freeway and around Burkburnett in the last 45 minutes.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.