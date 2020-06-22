Police respond to single pin-in accident in WF, no injuries reported

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One person has no reported injuries after a single pin-in accident in Wichita Falls early Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:28 p.m. at Kell East Blvd just east of Fairway. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, an unidentified driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was trying to pass and hit a curb before the car rolled to a complete stop in the grass on the southside of the blvd.

The driver of the Camaro had trouble trying to get out of the car which is why the incident was a pin-in.

No injuries were reported.