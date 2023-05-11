WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units are responding to a possible stand-off near Fairway in Wichita Falls.

According to Public Information Officer Brian Arias, at 11:56 a.m. WFPD responded to a report of an assault at an apartment in the 4700 block of Brookdale Drive. According to police, the suspect is possibly barricaded with either a knife or firearm threatening self-harm. Wichita Falls Police Department, S.W.A.T, crisis negotiators and Crimes Against Persons are on the scene.

An ambulance is waiting the on scene and roads in the area are blocked. WFPD is asking that the area be avoided “at all costs.”

Arias also said the W.F.I.S.D has been notified but it is unknown if any action will be taken at this time.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time or if the person is alone.

This is a developing story, please stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.