Police say convicted shoplifter ‘foiled’ in repeat shoplifting attempt at Dillard’s

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who is banned from Dillard’s after a shoplifting conviction is foiled in a new attempt to take clothes, according to a police report.

Ann Marie Dake, 47, is charged with theft over $100 and under $750 for attempting to take four shirts worth a total of about $170.

Dake is also charged with criminal trespass.

Dake’s bonds total $1,000.

According to authorities, on Thursday, May 13 just after 6 p.m. an off-duty deputy working security was told by store security that Dake had gone into a dressing room with multiple shirts and came out without them.

The deputy said he found Dake leaving the store and detained her.

WFPD mugshot from Dake’s 2018 arrest

The deputy asked and was given permission to look in Dake’s bag, which he discovered to be lined with foil.

Inside the foil lining, the deputy said he found four shirts valued at $168 total, all with the price tags still attached.

Dake was banned by Dillard’s in 2018 for a shoplifting arrest in which clothing was taken.

Dake was given 12 days in jail in that case.