WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been detained in connection to a police investigation about an alleged assault with a weapon that lead to a heavy police presence.

Around 1:41 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, police responded to the 500 block of Astin Avenue to investigate a possible assault with a weapon call. Officers received information that a “little girl” had been shot.

Arriving on the scene, police searched the area, but a victim had not been found. During the investigation, police were told a two-year-old often visited one of the houses in the neighborhood.

According to WFPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a drone was utilized at the scene while several officers checked abandoned structures and thick brush for any injured persons or suspects.

Police continued to search the area and found evidence, including a firearm, of a shooting. Narcotics were also found during the search according to police.

According to a release, investigators believed the “little girl” was possibly a 15-year-old who has a small build. The same 15-year-old is wanted for other criminal charges.

WFPD is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the alleged shooting to call Crime Stoppers with any information they may have about this incident, at (940) 322-9888 or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

