Police say little girl punched and stomped on after losing her pants

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 29-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed on a $20,000 bond after police say he punched, dragged, and stomped on his six-year-old stepdaughter when she couldn’t find her pants.

Edgar Luevano is charged with injury to a child.

Police were called by the girl’s mother when she took her children out of their apartment on Coronado and went to her mother’s home.

She told police when she came home from work on November 30, she saw bruising on her daughter’s face and Luevano told her the children had gotten into a fight and the girl fell against a bed frame and hit her face when he separated them.

When she got her children into her car to leave, she said the girl told her Luevano was lying and that he had gotten mad at her because she could not find her pants.

The girl said he grabbed her and took her in the bedroom and began punching her, hit her on the behind and stomped on her stomach, then dragged her by her leg through the living room and kitchen, causing her to hit her head on the wall.

After arriving at her mother’s home, the girl’s mother examined her and said she found bruises and red marks all over her body and called police.

She also called Luevano about the injuries and said he told her he had lost control and was sorry.

The responding police officer said in addition to bruising all over her body, the girl had a swollen upper lip, red marks on both sides of her neck and the left side of her face and was taken to the ER and then to Patsy’s House for an interview