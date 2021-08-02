Police say man returns to intersection, this time with a machete, not a toy assault rifle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was arrested in April when police say he was pointing a realistic toy AK47 at passing cars is arrested at the same location, this time with a machete they say he was swinging at or near cars.

28-year-old Seth Schlicker is charged with disorderly conduct by displaying a deadly weapon.

Wichita County Jail booking

A police officer said he was stopped at the intersection at Holliday and Galveston and saw Schlicker in the median swinging a machete toward a car also stopped in the intersection. He said he recognized Schlicker because of previous incidents and put him into custody because of his alarming and possibly dangerous behavior.

In April, Schlicker was arrested at the same location, this time, police said he was pointing what motorists thought was an AK47 at them.

Police said it appeared to be a real gun and did not have the red tip on the end of the barrel as most toy guns do. When asked what he had been doing, Schlicker said he was on soldier maneuvers.

Schlicker has been arrested seven times this year.

A year ago police said he broke a Dollar General door and is seen on video going in the store in plaid pajamas, taking two jugs of milk.

A month before that he was arrested after police officers said he stole a Snickers bar from a Stripes store.

The month before that he was arrested at United Regional Hospital after staff reported he was yelling at them, and two weeks before that he was arrested after a man who said he was Schlicker’s lover said that Schlicker had gotten angry and broke a window with a tree branch.

He also had four counts of carrying an unlawful weapon filed in 2017.