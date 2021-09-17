Police say man was driving drunk with 4 young kids in van

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police say a man driving drunk had four young children in the car when he caused an accident, but luckily there were no injuries.

According to an affidavit, Christopher Demon Redmond is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated with child passengers.

Officers say reports came in of a man driving drunk on Burkburnett Road Thursday night, and there were four kids in the van. A caller said the driver was lying in the ditch yelling and cursing at people.

When officers arrived they found a van on the side of the road, backed into the brush and the driver was holding a child and yelling at everyone. Police handcuffed him and say he smelled of alcohol.

The driver of the other vehicle in the accident said she was driving behind Redmond’s van when he suddenly stopped, then backed into her car twice. She said next he backed his van to the side of the road, then got out and got on the roof of the van and started yelling while the kids in the van were crying.

Paramedics say the children were ages 3, 7, 8, and 9, and they told them Raymond had been drinking all day and didn’t know what he was doing.

Police performed a field sobriety test on Raymond and say he failed on 6 of 6 clues.