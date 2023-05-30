WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said an alleged victim’s story of being shot by two unknown robbers in a carjacking in January fell apart after evidence and witnesses contradicted his details.

Kevin Frazier, 36, is free from jail on $12,000 bail on charges of tampering with evidence and making false statements.

Police said it began on January 28 when officers were called by the emergency room just after 3 a.m. about a gunshot and robbery victim.

Frazier told the officers two unknown persons stole his truck at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, other police were dispatched to a possible accident scene at 335 East Jefferson and found a truck in a field and they filed a hit-and-run report.

Later, police said Frazier called to report his truck was stolen and gave details. Frazier said he was shot while inside his truck and he jerked the steering wheel causing the truck to run through a fence and several trees in a field on Jefferson, allowing him to run from the robbers to his home on Pecanway. He said someone then drove him to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. By this time, police had recovered the truck from the field.

As police reviewed the evidence and story they said several things did not add up. For one thing, his wound did not appear consistent with other gunshot wounds. Also instead of the usual clean hole through clothing a bullet makes, they said the cloth was ripped.

A witness told officers Frazier is untruthful and had made comments before that he would wreck his truck in order to gain attention.

The witness also thought it odd Frazier still had the keys to his truck when he claimed to have been in fear for his life and had been shot in the leg. Also, a witness said after leaving the ER Frazier went home and got a flashlight and the witness drove him to the truck in the field where Frazier got his cell phone out of the truck and then went home.

Frazier has another pending case of alleged harassment of Iowa Park officials in 2021, in which they said he made a complaint call to the city manager and became angry and began cursing. After telling Frazier the complaint would be investigated, city officials say Frazier continued calling back. Finally, the calls were transferred to police and when the calls continued he was warned he would be charged with harassment if he continued calling and using profanity. When they continued, police then filed charges.

Police said Frazier made around 25 separate calls between 4:49 p.m. and 6 p.m. that day.