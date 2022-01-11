Police say shoplifting team continues victimizing local merchants

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two women Wichita Falls Police say have been victimizing businesses for years by shoplifting have several new charges filed after their most recent arrests.

According to records, Tina Crump, 55, and Chelsea Hoyt, 27, have numerous theft and trespass charges. Hoyt has been released from jail but Crump at last check remained jailed on $66,000 bonds.

Tina Crump

Charges linking the two in shoplifting cases have been filed at least as far back as 2020.

In one arrest that year, they were charged with taking more than $1,000 of ammunition from Academy Sports.

Police say they have recognized the pair in surveillance video in numerous shoplifting cases at Walmart, Lowe’s, Aldi’s, and other locations.

In many of the cases, police say one or both took stolen merchandise out through the garden section of stores, sometimes while one of them distracted an employee.

Chelsea Hoyt

In one arrest recent report police said Crump’s accomplice is dating Crump’s son, and they all live together in a house on 21st Street and since the two suspects began shoplifting as a team in March 2020 they have taken about $6,000 merchandise from at least six stores.

In arrest reports filed before Christmas last year, many of the reported stolen items were toys such as Lego sets, toy cars, building blocks and inflatables.

Both suspects were barred from all Walmarts several years ago, so have numerous criminal trespass charges besides the theft charges.

Hoyt has 22 criminal cases pending and her arrests include 25 separate theft charges. Crump has 12 cases pending out of a total of 29 filed.