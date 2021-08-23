Police say woman keeps biting man after they try to separate them

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls woman is charged with aggravated assault when police said she continued biting the victim despite their orders to stop.

Erica Burton Wichita County Jail booking photo

Erica Nicole Burton was arrested Saturday on Kingston Drive.

When police arrived at the reported disturbance, they said Burton was on top of the victim, biting him in the upper arm and ignored commands to quit biting him.

Officers said she also had hold of the man’s hair and they first had to get his hair free to separate them.

They said when they finally got her to stop biting and got her in handcuffs to stop the assault the man was unconscious and was taken to the hospital.

Jail records show three prior charges of assault-family violence and evading arrest and resisting arrest charges.