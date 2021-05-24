Police say woman waves gun at convenience store, then evades and resists arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has an $80,000 bond after police say she waved a gun at a convenience store and led them on a chase and resisted arrest.

Samantha Carrillo was arrested Sunday evening and charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Wichita County jail booking

She also was booked on previous warrants for two burglary charges.

Police were dispatched to Zoom Zoom on MLK Boulevard about a woman in a Kia waving around a handgun.

An officer arrived and saw the Kia in the parking lot and said the driver took off when he turned his overhead lights on.

He said she pulled onto MLK and made a u-turn then turned onto Paradise and stopped in a driveway in the 100 block of Paradise.

One officer got out and held her at gunpoint and told her to get out. Instead of getting out, he said she stayed in the car and lit a cigarette.

After multiple commands to get out, officers say she finally opened the car door and while one officer held her at gunpoint, another pulled her out.

One officer spotted a handgun under the driver’s seat and the other walked Carrillo to a patrol car and tried to get handcuffs on her, but said she began resisting and pulling her arms away.

After he told her to stop, he said she kept resisting, so he did a leg sweep and took her down.

They say she continued resisting and when backup officers arrived, they were able to get both wrists handcuffed and took her in custody.

Carrillo has 20 previous arrests including several for assault, burglary, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.