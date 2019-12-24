Police say woman would rather be shot than go to jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with resisting arrest after police say she told them she was not going to jail so they were going to either have to fight or shoot her.

Breanna Wesley, 26, is jailed with that charge plus several outstanding warrants from Tarrant and Wichita counties.

Wichita Falls Police said they went to an apartment in the 2500 block of Sheppard Access Road Monday about 1:30 a.m. about a disturbance.

They said one of the people in the disturbance, Wesley, had outstanding arrest warrants and she told them repeatedly she was not going to jail and they would have to fight her, shoot her or something, because, “I ain’t going to jail.”

Officers said she refused to get off a couch so they reached for her wrist but she began resisting and telling them to fight her.

A third officer was able to handcuff her and said Wesley then told them to let her up so she could spit on all of them.

Wesley had three previous arrests for assaults.

