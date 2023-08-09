Benito Villalobos of Wichita Falls was reported missing on August 9. Photo Credit: WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for a man after his family said he has not been seen in many days.

WFPD detectives are searching for a 31-year-old Benito Villalobos of Wichita Falls.

Police said Villalobos drives a 2015 Gray Hyundai Elantra, with a Texas tag, FYB-4938.

Villalobos has not been seen for several days, according to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper. His family told police that this is unusual for Villalobos.

Police are asking that if you have information about Villalobos’ location, please call the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 or the local Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.