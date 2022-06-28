UPDATE June 28, 2022, 4:31 p.m.

According to authorities with WFPD Union Square Credit Union was robbed after a male suspect passed a note at the bank.

A weapon was not confirmed by WFPD.

The suspect was captured at the Delux Inn located at 1212 Broad St.

Wichita Falls Police Department respond to a robbery at Union Square Credit Union on June 28, 2022.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A heavy police presence has been set up around Union Square Credit Union after a panic alarm was sounded Tuesday afternoon.

Union Square Credit Union, located at 1401 Holiday, is the scene of a possible robbery.

Around 3:15 p.m. panic alarm was received and police responded and set up a perimeter around the area in a search for a suspect.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the suspect is described as a black male with a beard wearing a black beanie and camo shirt.

It is not known which direction the suspect went or if he was in a vehicle. Police did not mention a weapon.

This is a developing story please stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.