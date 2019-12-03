Police: Shoplifter had secret compartment in purse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who bonded out of jail Sunday, after police say she was using a secret compartment in her purse to shoplift, was arrested Monday on new charges.

Dorothy Gibson is charged with theft, failure to give an officer her real name and violation of a gang injunction court order.

On Saturday, police were called to Kohls on Call Field about a shoplifter. Police say Gibson was detained by store security outside the store.

They say an examination of her purse revealed an opening to a hidden compartment that had clothing items worth more than $200 inside.

After bonding out of jail on Sunday, she was re-arrested Monday on Old Iowa Park Road about 2:30 a.m. when police stopped a Nissan with license plates that were registered to a Chevy Impala.

Officers say she was a passenger and gave them a false name.

An officer said he recognized her as a known gang member with an injunction preventing her from being in that area of town and was also banned her from being out past 9 p.m.

In July, officers arrested her on Monroe leaving a known drug activity area after they say she kept trying to put something in her mouth.

Police say while trying to restrain her, she was able to toss a small baggie in her mouth and swallow it.

Since 2008, records show arrests for burglary, thefts and resisting arrest.