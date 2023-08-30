WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said the victim of a shooting at a Wichita Falls apartment complex is expected to be okay.

According to WFPD spokesperson Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 11:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, police were sent to the 1300 block of East Central Freeway at the Sun Valley Apartments for a shooting.

A large crowd of people in the parking lot pointed police to one of the apartments, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in her right shoulder. A man was there helping her with her injury.

Witnesses said the suspect went to another apartment in the complex. An AMR ambulance and Wichita Falls First Responders treated the 19-year-old victims’ injuries before she was taken to the hospital.

Eipper said it started as an argument that escalated to the assault.

The victim was transferred to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Eipper also said they do have a suspect, a 33-year-old woman, but no one has been arrested. He said this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

The victim does not live at the apartment complex, but the suspect does, according to Eipper.