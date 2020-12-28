Police: thief returns to stores day after day and walks out with power equipment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is charged with numerous counts of theft after police said he kept returning day after day to Lowe’s and Harbor Freight, walking out with power tools and equipment totaling thousands of dollars.

Steffen Cary is jailed on bonds totaling almost $60,000. H so far six theft charges are filed. One charge apparently combines several separate thefts totaling over $2,500.

The first theft reported was on June 7, at Lowe’s when police said a video shows Cary leaving the store with a Dewalt power tool combo kit valued at $349 and leaving without paying.

Officers said a review of other videos shos him returning July 22, July 23, August 2, August 9, August 22 and September 9, each time walking out with Dewalt power tool kits. The total value is estimated at more than $3,000.

Additional affidavits allege Cary visited Harbor Freight down the street from Lowe’s on at least four occasions in October, selecting a shopping cart each time and going out without paying. Portable welders valued at between $500 and $680 were taken.

One officer identified Cary in the videos, from the way he tucked his jeans into red socks, a Chicago Bulls cap and a Chicago Bulls tattoo on one arm.

The officer said he was familiar with Cary and his clothes and tattoo.

On October 31 an officer was watching Cary and a woman getting gas on Jacksboro Highway and saw another car pull up and a man carrying a large box to the other car, putting it in the truck.

The officer followed the car and stopped it and found a welder in the trunk. He said the driver told him that Cary had put the box in the trunk.

Police said the woman that had been with Cary at the gas pumps had posted a “new, in-the-box” welder for sale on Facebook marketplace.