WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested Joshua Reardon on Charges of Manufacture and delivery after they received information that tipped them off that he was delivering methamphetamine.

According to the probable cause report, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, officers with the WFPD conducted a “buy bust operation” at Atwood’s on Loop 11 after they received information that Reardon would be in the parking lot to deliver one pound of meth. The officers conduct surveillance and intervened during the delivery.

They found four Ziplock bags in Reardon’s vehicle containing the suspect drug. The crystal-like substance was weighed and tested positive as meth. Reardon was arrested and jailed on a $50,000 bond.