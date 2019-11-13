Police: Woman attempts to pass bills with oriental markings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a Wichita Falls woman allegedly tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills, Wichita Falls police officials charged her with forgery.

Brandi Melo, 38, also known as Brandi Villareal, was jailed on a third degree felony forgery charge. Police said last month the manager of the Sonic on Sheppard Access Rd. reported a woman tried to use a fake $100 bill.

A carhop told police they took the bill to the manager for approval, who determined it was counterfeit.

Authorities said the carhop told Melo the bill was counterfeit, and Melo acted surprised and said she had just gotten the bill from a store, and was going there to talk to them about passing fake bills.

Authorities said the manager then called police, but the suspect left before they arrived.

Later, police said they found another report of an attempt to use a counterfeit $100 bill, this time at a tire shop on Scott Avenue.

The owner of the tire shop said he told Melo the bill was counterfeit, she told him she had just gotten it at a check cashing business, and took the bill out of his hands and left.

Police officials said the bills did not have the security features of real bills, and had red or pink oriental writing on the back.

According to investigators, Melo has a lengthy history involving financial crimes, and was identified by the employees in a photo lineup.

In 2013, police arrested Melo and said she stole her boyfriend’s wallet and used his credit cards to charge about $4,000 in purchases after he was sentenced to prison for hiring a hit-man to kill his wife’s boyfriend.