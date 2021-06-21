Police: Woman drives backward, throws alcohol on drive-thru employee while 3 children in car during drunken rage incident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed in an apparent drive-through rage incident.

Amanda Mullins, also known as Jamie Lee Mayberry, was booked into jail Monday, June 21, 2021, on charges of DWI with a child under 15 and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said it began around Sunday night at the Jack In The Box on Lawrence.

Amanda Mullins Wichita County Jail booking photo

Employees said a car with two black females pulled into the drive-through and the customers got upset when they told them the restaurant was out of the items they wanted.

Employees said the car left and returned about 15 minutes later and made an order for items totaling more than $100. The woman drove through and then turned around and drove back the wrong way and alcohol was thrown at a worker.

Then employees said the car ran into part of the building causing damage, and the occupants out and ran away on foot.

Police searched in the area and said they found the occupants in the area, reportedly hiding under a truck at a nearby beer distributor business.

Officers said Mullins admitted being the driver and said she went into the drive-through the wrong way to give money to the employee, but her oldest daughter put the vehicle into reverse, causing the accident.

She said they ran off because they thought her daughter would get into trouble.

Officers said she also admitted to drinking alcohol earlier and failed two of three field test indicators. Police said there were three children under age 15 in the car.