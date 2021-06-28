Police: Woman finds husband at motel and also weapon to hit him with

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police say a woman, who suspected her husband was seeing another woman, went to a motel, found him there, and also found a piece of metal rod outside the room and used it to beat him.

Lorica Aleman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers found the victim at his home bleeding profusely from his head. He told them Aleman had found him at the Wayfarer Motel and hit him in the head with the metal object.

He said after the assault, he drove home and called police. Officers found the piece of metal, about three feet long, at the motel room.

As police were taking Aleman to jail, they say she made a voluntary statement that when she arrived at the motel to confront her husband about being with another woman, she found the metal object by the room and used it to hit him in the head.