Political activist fails to show for sentencing in Wichita Co., arrest warrant issued

WICHITA CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— An arrest warrant is issued after a well known political activist and advocate for marijuana reform in California failed to show for his sentencing in Wichita Co. Friday.

Former Congressional Aide and Democratic Party Organizer Samuel Clauder was supposed to be sentenced in 78th District Court for possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana.

Clauder was stopped near Iowa Park in 2016 and a trooper found seven duffle bags of marijuana bricks worth more than a million dollars. He received a 10-year deferred probation sentence.

But then, Clauder was charged with violating his probation by testing positive for marijuana used in another state and sentenced to 2 years in prison.

Clauder claimed he was told by a probation officer that he could use his medical marijuana in other states where it was legal.

He appealed and prosecutors presented a recording of a marijuana reform radio show in which Clauder admitted he smoked marijuana in Oregon where it is legal.

After losing the appeal, a new sentencing date was set for Friday, but he did not show up.

His bond upon arrest has been raised to 150-thousand dollars.