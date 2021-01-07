Political science professor, state leader call for unity after Capitol Hill insurrection

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Where do we go from here?

It’s a question facing so many after watching the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Dr. Steve Garrison, MSU Texas political science professor, called the chaos “unacceptable” and something that could have long-lasting ramifications.

He said there have been violent attacks on the Capitol in the past, but not quite like this.

“I think there was some type of terrorist attack in Puerto Rico during the Independence movement a while back, but it was nothing on this scale,” Garrison said. “The 1812 attack on Washington, D.C. was by a foreign power as part of an international war. What makes this so astounding is what you have members of our own government leading a coup against the United States government.”

Garrison said the divide in our country has been happening over the last few years and it may take some time for democracy to recover.

“We’ve seen over the last year a major issue with maintaining social order,” Garrison said. “People not respecting law and government from people from various groups and that’s not something you can just get back so easily. That is something that takes years, decades, and centuries to develop. It’s something that’s been like the cornerstone of our American system. If that’s not going to be there anymore I fear for my future, my kid’s future, and the future of everyone in the United States.”

State Representative James Frank (R-Wichita Falls) was at the state capitol in Austin when the riots were taking place He believes the attacks should serve as a reminder for Texans that they are American’s first, party second.

“Both political parties need to figure this out,” Frank said. “We got to stop acting like we hate each other. We are Americans more times than we can say we instead of they.”

Frank believes the word ‘they’ is one of the most dangerous words in politics today.

“You say ‘they’ and you find an egregious example of something that someone has done and then you attribute that to half of the country and that’s extremely dangerous,” Frank said.

The danger of Wednesday’s mob attack could have international ramifications too. America’s allies are calling it an attack on democracy while U.S. rivals said the riot points to flaws and hypocrisy in the United States.

“The secretary of the General Assembly of Turkey said something to the effect of that it’s sad that Americans don’t know how democracy works, ” Garrison said. “So just let that sink in for everybody. Essentially, we are the modern foundation of democracy and we can’t follow the rules, the law, and the constitution.”