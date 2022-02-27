WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Primary is just around the corner and here at home voters will be deciding on the Republican candidate for Wichita County Judge and other races.

Here’s a list of polling locations ahead of Tuesday:

Rick Hatcher and Jim Johnson are going head to head for a seat that has been held by current Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom for more than two decades.

Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2 is also up for grabs and without a doubt the most heated local race.

Incumbent Mickey Fincannon and his predecessor Lee Harvey face off once again.

In several county races, there are no Democrats on the ballot, meaning the winner of the Republican Primary on March 1 will be declared the winner of the race. Two of those races can be found below:

Several county races, such as the race for Wichita County Chairman, have only once candidate currently running unopposed for their respective parties, essentially postponing their face-offs until the November midterms.

In all, 27 items will be on the ballot for Wichita County residents on March 1.

The Voters Guide published by the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls goes into greater detail on each of the 27 races facing voters in Wichita County.