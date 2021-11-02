Polls are closed, stick with Texoma’s Homepage for election results

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The polls officially closed across Texoma at 7 p.m., bringing Election Day 2021 to a close.

Candidates and citizens now anxiously await the results of local elections and proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Candidates and citizens now anxiously await the results of local elections and proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

We’ll have results from all of the local elections, including:

Wichita Falls City Council At-Large

Wichita Falls City Council – District 1

Wichita Falls City Council – District 2

Vernon ISD School Bond

Mayor of Bowie

Bowie City Council

Bowie Charter Amendments

Thanks for voting, Texoma!