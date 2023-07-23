WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A controlled burn near Iowa Park gets out of control, destroying a shed.

According to Chris Brashford, Wichita West Public Information Officer, firefighters responded to an address on Ponderosa Drive, Sunday for a structure fire. The owner said they burned what they needed with their permit, and thought they put out the fire prior to leaving their residence.

Neighbors noticed smoke, and called 9-1-1. Five acres and a shed burned. Wichita West and Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Departments responded and swiftly stopped the flames.