Pool safety and requirements during summer fun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As more and more families spend time at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 some pool companies have seen a surge in sales but recent drownings are reminding residents that it’s important to teach and practice water safety.

In 2007 president George w. Bush signed the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act to prevent the tragic and hidden hazard of drain entrapments and eviscerations in pools and spas.

Outback Pools and Spas owner Paul Buckingham said all of his equipment is backed by this law proving safety is of the utmost importance in the water.

“It starts with a child when they are first being introduced to the pool, drown proofing your children has always been the best way to prevent drownings as early as toddlers,” Outback owner Paul Buckingham said.

Iowa Park resident Jennifer Sanchez said pool safety, as well as swimming in general, is a message she actively shares because it hits home for her.

“Three years ago out at the Iowa Park lake my son drowned and passed away a few days later,” Sanchez said. “We have had a few drownings the past few years, and accidents where children were not taught to swim its definitely a priority.”

Along with the sale of a pool Buckingham gives customers information on safety such as special ladders, barriers around pool pools, and more.

“Having some sort of audible device that alerts the parent that a window or backyard has been open,” Buckingham said. “We also have devices that can detect when an object such as an animal or person has fallen into the swimming pool.”

So before you and your family hit the pool to cool off this summer make sure every safety T is crossed and I dotted so prevent tragedy.