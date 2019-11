(KFDX/KJTL) — Popeyes wants to take all the stress off of you by allowing you to order its turkey.

For $43.29 after tax, you can order a 10 to 14 pound turkey for your main holiday dish.

The turkey is fully cooked and hand-rubbed in Louisiana seasoning.

All you have to do is thaw it and heat it in the oven before serving.

Customers can pre-order their cajun turkey over the phone at (940) 696-9956 or in-person at the Southwest Parkway Popeyes restaurant.