WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who told police he and a woman partner were on a porch package theft spree last December takes a plea deal for some of his charges and has others dismissed.

According to court records, Jimmy Gary pleaded guilty to three theft charges and a drug charge for 12 months jail time. He had his other theft charges dismissed and his sentences will be served concurrently.

Detectives had Gary and alleged accomplice Christine Cooper under surveillance last December after several surveillance videos showed a man and woman taking packages off porches.

The suspects’ getaway car was a very distinctive 2001 Mazda with the hood tied down.

They said the pair was stopped near the 4100 block of Thomas after they said they saw Gary running up to porches and then running back to the car. They said Gary agreed to talk and admitted they had been stealing packages from porches the past two hours, starting in a neighborhood near MSU.

The detectives said multiple stolen items were scattered around the inside of the car, with the shipping packages removed and thrown away.

One of the stolen items, a set of children’s books, was found with an order slip attached and was traced to a house on Martinique.

Detectives contacted the residents who told them they had been checking regularly for the package which was scheduled for delivery that day, but it never came.

Cooper’s charges are pending in courts. She has arrests dating back to 2009 and 15 convictions.