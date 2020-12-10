Porch pirates on the prowl this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Santa isn’t the only one making his rounds. Porch pirates are lingering in neighborhoods, waiting for orders to come in so that they can swiftly grab them and take off.

WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper said they normally see an increase in package thefts during the holiday seasons seeing how people are ordering more and more to prepare for Christmas.



Porch pirate spotted in the MSU area.

Images surfaced from a recent incident where a man was seen taking a package off of a porch in the MSU area.

Eipper reminded folks to always be aware of your surrounding and to team up with other neighbors to help look out for one another.

“Make sure that your neighbors are all together and watching each other’s houses if they’re home and just be ready to your information with us,” Eipper said.

Eipper said one of the best pieces of equipment that you can invest in this holiday season is something like a Ring doorbell. That way you can give the images to the police and they can share the information with other agencies in hopes to catch the thieves.