WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced on Monday, April 3, 2023, that a small portion of the Hike & Bike Trail in Wichita Falls will be temporarily closed.

City officials said in a press release the closure will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday, April 3, until Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

According to the press release, track maintenance on the BNSF Railroad Bridge across the Wichita River near Ohio Avenue and Front Street will have the trail shut down at the bridge.

City officials said the concern leading to the closure is that falling debris from track maintenance could injure anyone using the trail that runs below the bridge.

The portion of the Hike & Bike Trail will be fully reopened following the conclusion of railroad maintenance, which is expected to conclude on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023.