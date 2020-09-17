Rep. Thornberry portrait to hang on House Armed Services Committee hearing room

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — A portrait of Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) ranking member and former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee will soon hang in the Committee’s main hearing room, joining the portraits of fourteen other former committee chairmen.

Thornberry announced his retirement from Congress in late 2019.

The House of Representatives received the portrait for the House Collection Thursday.

“The world is not getting any simpler and for national security our challenges are only getting more complex,” Thornberry said. “So if nothing else, I hope that this portrait will remind armed services committee members to read and study and try to understand what’s happening in the world as they try to help navigate us through the turbulent times that lie ahead.”

The portrait, painted by Robert Anderson, was funded by private donors through a program administered by the U.S. Capitol Historical Association.

Anderson, a Vietnam Era combat veteran, explained his inspiration for the work:

“It was a pleasure and a privilege to have been invited to paint Armed Services Committee Chairman, Congressman Mac Thornberry’s portrait, and to have spent some time with him and his wife Sally in Washington in preparation for the project,” Robert Anderson, a Vietnam Era combat veteran said. “As many of you know, Mac is an avid reader, and as we were choosing a background for his portrait, he expressed that he would like to have the shelves of books in his office as a backdrop. That seemed fitting to me, especially after discovering a quote from English writer, Holbrooke Jackson who said, ‘Your library is your portrait.’ “

Anderson went on to explain more about the portrait and the choice for books.

“To my relief, Mac said that it would not be necessary to paint titles of all the books,” Anderson said. “As I contemplated the body of knowledge on those shelves, the image of Mac Thornberry consuming it all became important to keep in mind as I painted him. In developing his portrait, I thought of Mac having figuratively emptied the content of his library into his ever-growing body of knowledge and understanding of the world. The atmospheric remains of the books on the shelves behind him are meant to signify a broad range of thought and insight without singling out specific titles.”