Positive COVID-19 case announced at Vernon State Hospital

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release The North Texas State Hospital announced that they have a positive case of COVID-19 at the Vernon campus of North Texas State Hospital.

At least one positive case was confirmed Monday, May 4.

In order to release a total case count state officials said they would need consent from every individual diagnosed.

They are working closely with the local health department and the Department of State Health Services and taking precautions to mitigate any spread of disease.

They are also working closely with county jails and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards prior to admitting patients to identify any potential exposure, symptoms, or positive test of an individual.

Officials have activated the hospital’s COVID-19 response plan, which was developed based upon CDC and DSHS guidance.

They using dedicated spaces for any patient recovering from COVID-19 and ensuring they receive the care they need in a manner safe for them, other patients and staff.

Any patients who may have had exposure are isolated for monitoring.

The hospital also has a dedicated area to serve any symptomatic patients.

Officials said they are working to notify family members, with permission of patients.

Staff who have direct exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual receive instructions on symptom monitoring.

The press release said staff working directly with COVID-19 positive patients are dedicated to treating only those patients, wearing full personal protective equipment and are following all CDC guidelines to protect their safety and prevent spread. This includes face shield masks, N95 masks, gloves, and gowns.

On March 5, North Texas State Hospital began travel screening all staff on whether they had visited a country identified by the CDC as high risk or whether they had contact with someone who had.

Visitation restrictions to state hospitals were implemented on March 13.