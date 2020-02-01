Possible cases of Coronavirus under review in Dallas

DALLAS (NBCDFW) — As U.S. officials declare a public health emergency for novel coronavirus, two “possible” cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Dallas Friday.

Trusted Medical Centers released a statement late Friday night that the patient that was at medical facility in Mansfield tested “did in fact test positive for one for the strains included in the test, we have spoken to Dr. Wendy Chung with Dallas County Health and Human Services, who states the positive results essentially eliminate their chances of having the 2019-nCoV strain. Dr. Chung has stated no further testing for 2019-nCoV is needed at this time and the public is not at any heightened risk.”

The first, a possible case in a patient at Parkland Hospital was reported by NBCDFW’s news partners at The Dallas Morning News, which cited Dallas Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune as having confirmed the “possible” case.

In a carefully worded statement, Parkland partially addressed the report, saying, “the media reports that Parkland has a patient who has tested positive for coronavirus is incorrect.”

When NBC 5 asked if Parkland had a patient showing signs of the virus that they had tested and were monitoring, they replied with the same statement.

A few miles away in Uptown Dallas, a second possible case of novel coronavirus was reported by “Trusted ER,” who said the patient had recently traveled to China and was experiencing symptoms associated with coronavirus.

“Our clinical team immediately reported this case to the CDC,” Trusted ER said in a statement. “Although the CDC has labeled this case as “low risk,” Trusted Medical is taking every precaution to ensure we are proactively taking measures to mitigate any possible risk to the community, while also doing what is in the best interest of the patient,” it continued.

According to Trusted ER, that patient has been moved to a facility in Mansfield and is being housed in a negative pressure room to reduce the risk of possible transmission, with tests pending.

“The patient had some symptoms fever, flu kind of symptoms. But the uncertain part was that she had come from China recently,” said Trusted ER Physician, Dr. Alex Farahmand.

Farahmand says the patient was isolated while calls were made to the CDC.

“Based on this and the overall picture, they give us an idea of what they consider high, low, medium risk. And according to the CDC she was a low risk patient,” said Farahmand.

Dallas County Health and Human Services posted on social media that there have been no positive tests in Dallas County.

