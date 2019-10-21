Possible changes to Burkburnett smoking ordinance

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett city commissioners will vote on whether to make changes to the city’s smoking ordinance Monday.

If passed, city-owned facilities would be added to the public places where you can’t smoke.

Leaders are also considering a ban on the sale of flavored liquid and aerosols and raising the legal smoking age.

The agenda didn’t go into specifics about what age they are considering raising it to.

They will also vote on changing the ordinance concerning the use of golf carts in the city limits.

Burkburnett city commissioners will meet in city hall council chambers at 7 Monday night.

