UPDATE: DPS officers have confirmed that the crash was a single-vehicle fatal. DPS Sgt. Juan Guiterrez said the driver was ejected.

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Several agencies are responding to a possible fatal crash between Iowa Park and Electra.

At about 3 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, first responders with Iowa Park and Wichita County responded to a crash at Highway 287 and Burnett Ranch Road involving a semi-truck.

According to DPS Sgt. Juan Guiterrez, the truck was traveling in the southbound lane when it rolled into the median. Guiterrez also said that the truck was carrying sheetrock, which is now scattered on the road. Clean-up of the highway could take several hours. Southbound 287 has been closed with traffic being diverted.

According to our crew on the scene, the semi had a large hole in the windshield.

The identity of the victim and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time. This appears to be a single-vehicle crash.