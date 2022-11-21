WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls and Wichita County law enforcement are currently combing the area near Astin Avenue for signs of an alleged shooting.

Shortly before 1:45 p.m., Wichita Falls responders were called to the 500 block of Astin Avenue for a possible gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, responders reported that they could find no victim or signs of a shooting, but neighbors reported that someone had been taken to the hospital in a personally-owned vehicle.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper, no victim ever arrived to the hospital. A weapon was found during law enforcement’s search, but it’s unknown if it’s related to the incident or not.

Sgt. Eipper said one neighbor told police they saw a person running one way down the street, and a different neighbor said they saw someone run the other way.

Local game wardens brought out a drone to search the field behind Astin Avenue, and police continue to search the neighborhood.

This is a quickly developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this incident.