Possible robbery suspect in custody following lengthy car chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police took a possible robbery suspect into custody after a lengthy car chase through numerous streets off Kemp Boulevard and Brook Avenue around noon Wednesday.

The chase began near Kemp Blvd. and Avenue O after a police unit following a possible suspect in a maroon Kia waited for other units to arrive, then attempted to pull the car over.





The car sped off and after going down numerous side streets, it was momentarily lost, then spotted a few minutes later and another chase began.

The driver stopped at 8th Street and Denver Street. It appears the driver at this time was a white female, not a Black male the earlier radio traffic described. A few minutes later officers spotted a possible white male suspect walking in the area and pursued him on foot.

The suspect was taken into custody behind 8th Street and Brook Street.

Our reporter on the scene said he matches the description of a man in a surveillance photo holding a gun on a clerk at the robbery of the Sam’s Dollar Saver on Holliday on Monday.

The suspect was apparently complaining of head pain after his capture so an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Police involved in the chase found a 9-millimeter gun magazine and were also looking for a handgun that could have been discarded during the chase.

Authorities also believe another occupant of the car could have gotten out around the Auto Zone on Kemp.

Our crew is on the scene now working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.