Rollover accident in Wichita County

WICHITA CO. (KDFX/KJTL)— DPS troopers have traffic moving on Highway 277, one way in either direction after a truck rolled this afternoon near Parker Ranch road.



It happened around 4:15 p.m.



Wichita West Volunteers responded right away as well as troopers and Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies.



DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said one person in the Dodge pickup suffered serious injuries, and troopers are marking the scene now.



We’ll have more on this as information becomes available.

