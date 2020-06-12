1  of  5
Possible threat cause lockdown for some employees at Chase building

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Around 3 p.m. Friday the Wichita Falls Police Department received a call about a man possibly armed with a gun who entered the Chase Bank building located at 4245 Kemp Blvd. Employees there tell us they went into lockdown while the man and a possible threat was investigated.

According to officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department witnesses gave a description of a subject wearing a red shirt and blue pants.

Officers where unable to locate a subject matching that description.

Officers later located a subject matching the description at Starbucks on Kemp and Kell.

WFPD said when the subject was approached he ran and was chased on foot to the Pyramid Center near a vape shop.

Once the officers located the suspect he was tased and taken into custody at 3:19 p.m.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time and no gun was located.

