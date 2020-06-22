Possum Kingdom Air Tours gives Father’s Day flight tours of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Possum Kingdom Air Tours flew fathers and families around Wichita Falls for their special day.
PK put out a Facebook post a few weeks ago for people to schedule appointments and several fathers and families took out that opportunity today. Officials at PK said they just wanted to give fathers an opportunity to do something they can’t do every day.
“Got a lot of really good response and we’re gonna be out here all afternoon doing this. The weather is fantastic. It could’ve been 100 degrees today and it’s not. So we’ve got excellent weather for open cockpit biplane flying,” Possum King Air Tours pilot Mike Rhodes said.