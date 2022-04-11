PALO PINTO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The cause of an early morning fire that engulfed a popular resort at Possum Kingdom Lake on Sunday is still undetermined.

Early Sunday morning, April 10, a fire broke out at Cliff’s Resort and quickly spread through the complex.

No injuries of guests are known at this time, and that could be due to a hotel worker who was reported to have been banging on doors and yelling, “FIRE!”







A firefighter with the Palo Pinto Lake Volunteer Fire Department said all available departments and tenders in the county responded to the fire.

Officials said they pumped water out of Possum Kingdom Lake to battle the fire.

The firefighter said be believes the fire departments were able to save one of the three buildings in the complex.

In 2011, a massive wild fire burned dozens of buildings and homes in the Cliff’s Resort community.