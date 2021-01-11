Post Oak BBQ looking at Jump for Joy building for second location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— After opening just over a month ago in Burkburnett, owners of Post Oak Barbeque are looking to open a second location right here in Wichita Falls.

Hayden and Cheryl Price have their eyes set on a location that may be familiar to many Wichitans.

That’s because they will be opening their second location in the old Jump for Joy building off of Seymour Highway.

The previous owner bought Jump for Joy back in 2017 but had to close its doors to the establishment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prices said they will completely remodel the building into a fully functional restaurant. It will include a full bar and kitchen, with a patio outside.

“With COVID, we’ve had COVID for a year now and I think we may see another year of it and people are dying to get out and people are dying for something new, they’ve been cooped up for so long,” Hayden Price said.

You may remember all of the handprints all over the walls of Jump for Joy from previous customers, Price said they are going to allow parents or family members to cut out hands prints of their loved ones but only on certain walls that they will be tearing down.

To contact Cheryl Price for handprints you can message her on Post Oak’s Facebook, click here to do so, or call (940) 867-9266.