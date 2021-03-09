Post Oak BBQ opening third location offering free delivery for hospital, courthouse employees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Can you ever have enough barbecue places when you live in Texas?

Post Oak BBQ owners, Hayden and Cheryl Price’s business philosophy could be summed up in if one is good, two is better, and three, well, even better.

With more COVID-19 vaccines rolling out and the dining restrictions ending Wednesday in Texas, Post Oak BBQ owner Cheryl Price said people will be back out looking for good places to eat. This is why she and her husband decided to put a third post oak location in Wichita County at 907 Denver Street.

“You know I started reading a book that says fail until you don’t, and I think that’s been a huge thing, this has been a weird year for everybody. But it’s been a good time for us to try and start something new and get people excited about something,” Price said.

But this location will be a bit different from the other two.

Instead of dining in, this location, the former Mr. P’s eatery and before that Sevi’s, will be to-go and delivery only, and Price said they’re doing something special for employees at United Regional Hospital and the courthouse, free delivery.

“I’m actually a nurse by trade myself, so I know that you get a very limited amount of time during your lunch if you even get a break at all and I think people get tired of the cafeteria food there so we wanted to be able to offer something to them where we can deliver some good food up there,” Price said.

While some might be hesitant to jump into the restaurant business even at a declining pandemic, the Prices said the only hurdles they’ve run into are construction-related.

“I think the biggest things that have been hard for us is you know finding the material and at a decent price because the price of wood has tripled in the past year, so that’s been the main hurdle we’ve had to jump,” Price said.

Price said once they get the Denver street location up and running they will begin getting the old Jump for Joy location on Seymour Highway up and running as their third site.

Their location in Burkburnett opened in December of last year. Price said they hope to get the Denver location open sometime next week.