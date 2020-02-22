Postel Family Credit Union becomes oldest state-chartered credit union in Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A long-standing credit union in the Wichita Falls community is celebrating 90 years and owning the title of oldest state-chartered credit union in Texas.

Postel Family Credit Union held its 90th annual membership meeting Friday night, serving barbecue and smiles for almost a century of dedication to Wichita Falls.

Each year the organization raises money for United Regional and the Children’s Miracle Network as well as delivering meals through Meals on Wheels each week.

President and CEO Rick Hanson said they began right before the great depression and the secret to surviving this long is the engagement with their members

“We’re small enough to still have that personal touch, we invite you in for a cup of coffee and sit down and visit with you and we’re one on one with you, person to person,” Hanson said.

Hanson added that it’s their members that have helped it thrive almost a century.

Postel services members in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger counties.