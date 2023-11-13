TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Ten area high school football teams hope to keep their seasons alive in the area round of the UIL High School Football playoffs, while a pair of local volleyball teams look to advance to the UIL State Finals.
The Rider Raiders and the Hirschi Huskies are still alive in their final seasons of high school football with the Wichita Falls Independent School District set to open two brand new high schools next school year.
Additionally, a win this week from Class 3A’s Holliday Eagles and Jacksboro Tigers would see them face off in the third round of postseason play. And, if the City View Mustangs win this week and next week, they would face the winner of that game.
A clash of two local six-man teams caps the slate of postseason football matchups this week when the Benjamin Mustangs face off against the Newcastle Bobcats set to kick off at 7 p.m. in Hamlin.
As these and several other local football programs look to extend their seasons, two local high school volleyball teams, the Harrold Hornets and the Windthorst Trojans, hope to advance past their UIL State Semifinal opponents for a chance to play for a state title
Please find this week’s playoff matchups below. Make sure you tune in to Friday Night Football with Tobin McDuff and M.J. Baird this Friday night at 11:35 p.m. on KFDX and Texoma’s Homepage.
UIL Area Round Football Matchups
Class 5A Div. 2 Matchup
Rider vs. Lake Dallas
Friday, November 17, 2023 — 7 p.m.
Ram Stadium — Mineral Wells
Tickets — Sold at the Gate (Cash Only)
Class 4A Div. 2 Matchups
Hirschi vs. Seminole (Tickets)
Friday, November 17, 2023 — 7 p.m.
Wolf Stadium — Colorado City
Tickets — Purchase Online
Graham vs. Canyon West Plains
Friday, November 17, 2023 — 7 p.m.
Fair Park Stadium — Childress
Tickets — Sold at the Gate ($7, Cash Only)
Class 3A Div. 2 Matchups
City View vs. Gunter
Thursday, November 16, 2023 — 7 p.m.
C. H. Collins Stadium — Denton
Tickets — Purchase Online
Holliday vs. Leonard
Friday, November 17, 2023 — 7 p.m.
Kangaroo Stadium — Weatherford
Jacksboro vs. Bells
Friday, November 17, 2023 — 7 p.m.
C. H. Collins Stadium — Denton
Tickets — Purchase Online
Class 2A Div. 2 Matchup
Windthorst vs. Roscoe
Thursday, November 16, 2023 — 7 p.m.
Moore Stadium (McMurry) — Abilene
Tickets — Sold at the Gate ($6 Adults, $4 Students, Cash Only)
Six-Man Div. 1 Matchup
Happy vs. Knox City
Friday, November 17, 2023 — 7 p.m.
Buffalo Stadium — Petersburg
Tickets — Sold at the Gate ($5 Adults, $3 Students, Cash Only)
Six-Man Div. 2 Matchups
Newcastle vs. Benjamin
Friday, November 17, 2023 — 7 p.m.
Piper Stadium — Hamlin
Class 1A State Semifinal Matchup
Harrold vs. Bronte
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 — 1 p.m.
Curtis Culwell Center — Garland
Tickets — Purchase Online
Class 2A State Semifinal Matchup
Windthorst vs. Crawford
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 — 3 p.m.
Curtis Culwell Center — Garland
Tickets — Purchase Online