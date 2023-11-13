TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Ten area high school football teams hope to keep their seasons alive in the area round of the UIL High School Football playoffs, while a pair of local volleyball teams look to advance to the UIL State Finals.

The Rider Raiders and the Hirschi Huskies are still alive in their final seasons of high school football with the Wichita Falls Independent School District set to open two brand new high schools next school year.

Additionally, a win this week from Class 3A’s Holliday Eagles and Jacksboro Tigers would see them face off in the third round of postseason play. And, if the City View Mustangs win this week and next week, they would face the winner of that game.

A clash of two local six-man teams caps the slate of postseason football matchups this week when the Benjamin Mustangs face off against the Newcastle Bobcats set to kick off at 7 p.m. in Hamlin.

As these and several other local football programs look to extend their seasons, two local high school volleyball teams, the Harrold Hornets and the Windthorst Trojans, hope to advance past their UIL State Semifinal opponents for a chance to play for a state title

Please find this week’s playoff matchups below. Make sure you tune in to Friday Night Football with Tobin McDuff and M.J. Baird this Friday night at 11:35 p.m. on KFDX and Texoma’s Homepage.

UIL Area Round Football Matchups

Class 1A State Semifinal Matchup

Harrold vs. Bronte

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 — 1 p.m.

Curtis Culwell Center — Garland

Tickets — Purchase Online

Class 2A State Semifinal Matchup

Windthorst vs. Crawford

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 — 3 p.m.

Curtis Culwell Center — Garland

Tickets — Purchase Online